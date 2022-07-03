Irish duo linked with Championship and League One moves

An interesting couple of days await.

Irish stars Tayo Adaramola and David McGoldrick have been linked with moves to Championship and League One club’s respectively, with the pair hoping to tie up their short-term futures before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Adaramola was previously linked with a move to MK Dons, but is now reportedly on the radar of Championship outfit Coventry City.

Meanwhile, newly-bought Derby County have seemingly made a late move to try and snap up free-agent McGoldrick after his recent departure from Sheffield United.

According to Alan Nixon, Adaramola is the subject of a three-way transfer chase ahead of the new season.

MK Dons remain in the hunt for the promising Ireland U21 star, while Preston North End are also in the frame for the Crystal Palace teenager.

Last season, Adaramola made his first-team debut for Palace in their FA Cup win against Hartlepool Town, but failed to make a Premier League appearance for the Eagles.

He did however find himself on the bench for a number of games, despite his manager Patrick Vieira suggesting that he would start in one of their final Premier League games of the season.

“He is a young player so full of energy,” Vieira said after Adaramola made his first-team debut for Palace in February. “He likes to go forward and has been doing well with the academy.

“This was the right time to give him a couple of minutes, and he was close to scoring his first goal.

“Overall, he is a part of those young players where, if we work well with them and they are committed to the work ethic that we want to put into place, they will have a chance to fulfil their potential.”

On the other hand, despite suggestions that McGoldrick was set for a reunion with Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough, Derby County have expressed an interest in the ex-Ireland international.

Nixon’s report claims that the Rams are also looking at securing a deal for Conor Hourihane in the coming days.

