Watch: David McGoldrick nets first career hat-trick in Derby County win

Former Ireland international David McGoldrick netted his first career hat-trick on Saturday afternoon, as Derby County shook off their recent malaise with an important win at home to Bristol Rovers.

In a devastating first-half display, McGoldrick was in inspired form to seal the deal for the Rams after an unconvincing start to the season.

Irish pair Eiran Cashin and Conor Hourihane also started in Derby’s convincing win on the day, while Jason Knight was forced to sit out of the action.

“Everyone wants to retire and say they’ve scored a hat-trick and I’m no different…”

But for McGoldrick, his hat-trick was a career first having played in the Premier League, Championship and at international level with Ireland.

“I feel good,” the former Sheffield United forward said after the game. “It’s perfect as a striker to win and score a hat-trick as well. We needed to get a win and I’m happy that I contributed towards it. All strikers want to score.

“Everyone wants to retire and say they’ve scored a hat-trick and I’m no different. I’ve scored loads of braces.

“I’ve scored a brace before and hit the post and thought it was never going to come – but today to score it in the first-half as well with my kids being here, it’s a great feeling.”

In recent weeks, there has been a change of manager at Pride Park, with Paul Warne coming in to replace former boss Liam Rosenior at the start of the season.

“I said to the lads before the game I want them to play like gladiators,” Warne added on McGoldrick’s scintillating display.

“For Didzy to score three goals, I know his family were here today, was great and they were some excellent goals as well.”

Next up for Derby and McGoldrick is a league game against Morecambe on Tuesday night, before they then take on Torquay United in the first-round of the FA Cup.

