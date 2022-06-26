David McGoldrick ‘closes in’ on Chris Wilder reunion after Sheffield United exit

A David McGoldrick-Chris Wilder reunion is on the cards.

Former Ireland international David McGoldrick is set to link back up with Chris Wilder after his departure from Sheffield United was confirmed at the end of the 2021/22 Championship season.

McGoldrick, 34, struggled for regular game-time at Bramall Lane last season and was subsequently told his services were no longer required at the end of his current deal.

As a result, Middlesbrough are now linked with a deal to bring the former Irish international back to working alongside his former Sheffield United boss Wilder.

While together at the Blades, the pair played a key role in bringing the club back to the Premier League as they then impressed in the English top-flight upon their return.

And according to the Sun, a deal is nearing its completion to bring the duo back together.

The report claims that ‘Wilder is looking to reunite’ with the forward after ‘previously enjoying success’ with the veteran striker.

His return to working alongside Wilder comes off the back of a heartbreaking end to last season at Bramall Lane. The Blades were undone by Nottingham Forest in a dramatic play-off semi-final after a penalty shootout.

“All good things must come to an end..”

“All good things must come to an end and my time at SUFC has come,” he wrote last month after confirming his exit from Sheffield United.

“From coming on trial and winning promotion, winning Player of Season, Players’ Player of Season, Goal of Season, 10 goals in the Premier League and making friends for life has been nothing short of a fairytale.

“Your love and support from you fans that you have given me has never gone unnoticed and I will never forget it! The club and players (my brothers) are in good hands under Hecky and his staff..”

