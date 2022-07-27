David Healy ‘disappointed’ Roy Keane has yet to make his return as a manager

An interesting take.

Linfield boss David Healy has said that he is ‘disappointed’ that his former club boss Roy Keane has not returned to the dugout as a first-team manager since leaving Ipswich Town over a decade ago.

And speaking in the Guardian, Healy has explained that he is disappointed that Keane has not returned to the fold in a considerable period of time.

Recently, Keane has been linked with managerial vacancies at Sunderland and Hibs, but neither has come to fruition.

“Football will be a better place with him back as a manager…”

But Healy and Keane worked together at Sunderland, albeit for a brief spell as Healy departed the Stadium of Light in 2008, and it is evident that his respect for the Irish hero remains.

They were also clubmates at Manchester United for a brief spell.

“I idolised him as a younger player and still do when I watch him on TV analysing the game,” he explained. “As a young player you had to get your tickets from him as the captain.

“Some of the lads were fearful, but I had a respect and understanding, and I could speak to him. I couldn’t say anything bad about him.

“As a manager, maybe I wasn’t the player he thought he’d signed, but I never dropped respect for him. I’m disappointed he hasn’t got another opportunity as he has so much to offer.

“Football will be a better place with him back as a manager.”

Since departing his role as assistant to Martin O’Neill at Nottingham Forest, Keane has been out of first-team football, but he has been on the radar of clubs since then.

Healy on the other hand is current manager of Linfield in the Northern Irish top-flight, and is currently navigating his side’s path through European action this summer.

However, the former Northern Ireland international was unable to avoid a Champions League exit on Wednesday evening, losing 8-1 on aggregate to Bodo/Glimt.

