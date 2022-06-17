Darragh Lenihan’s Blackburn future cleared up after impressive Ireland bow

A big loss.

Ireland international Darragh Lenihan is set to leave Blackburn Rovers, with his current deal at the club set to expire at the end of the month.

Last month, Rovers signalled their intention to offer the Irish international a new deal at the club, but they have been unable to tie him down to a new deal.

This comes just days after the former Premier League winners appointed a new manager in Jon-Dahl Tomasson, who was hoping to keep hold of his star central defender.

However, Blackburn chief Gregg Broughton has confirmed that Lenihan is on his way out of Ewood Park.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to Darragh myself, but the information I got when I came was very clear that he’d already made that decision and communicated that with the club,” he said when speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Darragh has been a great servant, he’d come through the Academy, been here many, many years, and sometimes a player says that’s his time to go and have a look elsewhere, and sometimes in life you have to experience something different.

“We wish Darragh the very best, and if he’s still playing in the Championship next year, I’m sure the fans will give him a warm welcome.”

Lenihan’s exit from Blackburn is confirmed just days after he made his first competitive international start away to Ukraine in the Uefa Nations League.

In the absence of Shane Duffy and John Egan, the 28-year-old impressed alongside Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins, with the latter scoring a brilliant goal.

It is expected that Lenihan will link up with Middlesbrough next season following his Blackburn exit.

