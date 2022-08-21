Dara O’Shea reveals ‘immense pride’ after West Brom captaincy

A great day for Dara O’Shea.

Ireland international Dara O’Shea has revealed his ‘immense pride’ after he was named as West Brom captain for the first time under Steve Bruce.

O’Shea, 23, has been at the Hawthorns since he was 16 and has risen through the ranks with the Baggies since his move across the water from St Kevin’s Boys.

However, Saturday was just the first time he led the Baggies out as captain in a league game, with the Dubliner revealing how proud he was in doing so for the Championship promotion hunters.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do here, be a captain…”

Before the start of the Championship season, O’Shea put pen to paper on a new deal with West Brom, and has maintained his place in the Baggies’ starting XI since the start of the season.

Dara O'Shea and Jayson Molumby start with Callum Robinson on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/nnLlkrH9yO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 20, 2022

He has now capped that off with his first appearance at the club as captain.

“The emotion I’m feeling the most right now is immense pride if I’m being honest,” O’Shea, 23, told the club website. “I’ve been here since I was 16 and just to play for the first team is a massive honour, but to lead the team out as captain in a league game is special.

“I’ll never forget this moment. I didn’t know I was going to be captain until before the game so it kind of came at me quite fast. The boss mentioned it in the team meeting before the game. I saw my name up to play and it had captain next to it too.

“I was just really happy when I saw it. I prepared exactly the same way and approached it like I would any other game to be honest.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do here, be a captain. I’m just really happy to have achieved it.”

Dara O’Shea.

While being named captain was a bonus, O’Shea also got his name on the scoresheet in a big win for West Brom at home to Hull City.

The 23-year-old headed home from a well-placed ball into the box, as the Baggies ensured their good form continued. Ireland international Jayson Molumby also played in West Brom’s home success.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dara O'Shea, west brom