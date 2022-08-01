Damien Duff hails ‘wonderful’ Shels star as Ireland U21 calls grow

Some high praise.

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff has lumped praise on his midfield star Jack Moylan in the wake of his side’s 3-0 FAI Cup win on Friday evening away to Bray Wanderers.

Moylan, 20, joined the Reds from Dublin rivals Bohemians earlier this year, and has impressed suitably at Tolka Park under the former Ireland international this season.

On Friday night in the FAI Cup, the young Dubliner grabbed a fine goal to ensure Shels would seal their place in the next round of the competition.

His goal was another moment of class from the 20-year-old, but he has yet to earn an Ireland U21 call-up for his efforts this season.

However, that may change sooner rather than later ahead of Ireland’s crunch U21 play-off against Israel next month.

“He has had a big impact, and he’d have had a bigger impact if the officials were any good,” Duff said on Moylan’s efforts this season.

“He’s had two goals disallowed in the last two/three games, absolutely world class goals I’d have to say. Given whatever reasons, offside, this and that.

“He would have had a bigger impact, and there’d be more eyes on him if the officiating was good on a matchday, but anyway, that’s for another day. He’s been very good.

Shelbourne's Jack Moylan (AM, 20) has magic in his boots 💥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wbMs08evAh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 20, 2022

“I’m always hard on him, just trying to squeeze every little bit of blood out of him. He’s got wonderful talent, I love watching him play. He does stuff that I haven’t seen done in the Premier League, we’ll keep on looking after him and he’ll keep improving.”

Recently, Moylan has put pen to paper on a new deal at Tolka Park, and is expected to push on between now and the end of the current League of Ireland season.

However, Duff stopped short of saying he would be surprised if Moylan did not receive an U21 call-up next month.

“Listen, it’s not for me to say, I have mentioned it before,” he explained. “How close is he? I don’t know. I’d love Jack to get recognition but all I care about, no disrespect to the Ireland U21s, it’s just Shelbourne and Jack doing well for us.”

