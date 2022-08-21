Damien Duff hits back at latest Shelbourne jibe

Damien Duff has hit back.

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff has hit back at Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty on Friday night, as his side claimed a 1-1 draw against local rivals Bohemians at Tolka Park.

Against Drogheda United, Shels were well beaten at Head in the Game Park, losing 3-1. The defeat sparked some spiky comments from Doherty after the game who was unhappy that Duff did not shake his hand after the game.

However, just one week later, Duff hit back at Doherty’s suggestion that he was not a ‘real Shelbourne man’.

“I’m no badge kisser, but I am a real Shelbourne man. You can tell Kevin [Doherty] that from me..”

After Friday’s draw against Bohemians, Duff was seen running in front of the Shelbourne support fist-bumping the badge as he made his way into the dressing room at full-time.

And when asked to explain what sparked his reaction, a spiky Duff told his club’s media team: “They just need to know that I am one of them.

“Something was said earlier in the week that really riled me. Don’t worry, I’m not a badge kisser. I am certainly not one of them. But it has been in my mind all week. I dedicate my life to this football club 24/7.

“I probably don’t speak to my wife enough. Don’t play with my kids enough. But when the opposition manager speaks last week and says real Shelbourne people..

“Maybe he’s real because he played for the club, and is a club legend. OK, well done. How do I become a real Shelbourne person?

“I’ve dedicated the last two, two and a half years to this football club. I have dedicated my life to the academy, working for free doing it for the love of the game.

“Through Covid, I was on Zoom calls with young players. Gavin Hodgins etc, that’s why they are here tonight because they have started learning properly and young.

“And I’ve dedicated this year to the club. That’s why, when he said real Shelbourne people. I’m real. That’s all I’ll have to say on it.”

Damien Duff.

After an indifferent start to the season, Duff’s Shelbourne have impressed in the Premier Division this term – and have claimed a number of big scalps along the way.

However, they have most importantly secured their top-flight safety this season, with the Reds building a big gap between themselves and 9th placed Finn Harps.

Next week, Shels take on Bonagee United in the FAI Cup, with a place in the quarter-final on offer for the Reds if they come through that tie.

Read More About: damien duff, LOI Premier Division, shelbourne