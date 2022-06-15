Damien Delaney claims Stephen Kenny ‘wasted’ two games in Nations League start

Damien Delaney was not letting the last results for Ireland overshadow a tough start.

Former Ireland international Damien Delaney refused to accept that Ireland’s previous two performances have made up for their dismal start to their Uefa Nations League campaign earlier this month.

The Boys in Green stumbled out of the blocks this month, before then salvaging four points from six with a win and draw against Scotland and Ukraine respectively.

But despite an encouraging end to the month, Delaney does not believe Ireland can allow the first two games to be forgotten about.

“We wasted the first two [games]..”

“There’s a happy medium or balance between going gung-ho like the Armenia one and being more compact and solid in games that you are thinking, ‘a draw is not a bad result’,” he said on Virgin Media Sport last night.

“But again, the manager has come in and it feels like he is learning on the job.

“We thought we turned a corner at the back end of the World Cup qualifying campaign when we thought he had that nice system..

“There was obviously work done on it, and it was impressive.” Brian Kerr praises Ireland’s pressing game in Lodz tonight.#UKRIRL | #COYBIG | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/qHS7HfxVm5 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 14, 2022

“But you cannot play two midfielders at any level of football especially when there opposition players are playing three in there. You cannot do it.

“We thought learned that lesson, and we did it again. We thought we learned that lesson. It was an OK performance against Ukraine, an even game and it was probably a fair result.

“We wasted the first two [games].”

Ireland’s Nations League campaign.

While Delaney may have a point, Ireland now appear to be fine fettle ahead of the September internationals.

A home tie against Armenia awaits, before a trip to Hampden Park against Scotland. Ireland will also learn of their European Championship qualification fate around that time.

An exciting period looms once more.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: damien delaney, Ireland, Kenny's Kids, stephen kenny