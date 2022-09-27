Damien Delaney slates Stephen Kenny after Ireland’s Nations League escape v Armenia

Damien Delaney was far from happy with what he saw.

Former Ireland international Damien Delaney stressed that Stephen Kenny does not ‘hold a patent’ on an Irish team playing football, in the wake of their nerve-shredding win against Armenia on Tuesday night.

Ireland were coasting for most of Tuesday’s win against Armenia, before a five-minute period of madness nearly cost them dearly at the Aviva Stadium.

However, the Boys in Green fought back to salvage a win, potentially keeping Stephen Kenny in a job for the time being.

“I mean.. Stephen Kenny doesn’t hold a patent on an Irish team playing football…”

Saying that, Delaney was far from impressed with what he saw at the Dublin 4 venue, claiming that these are ‘seriously worrying times’ for the Boys in Green.

“Strange things just don’t happen,” Delaney stressed when speaking on Virgin Media Sport. “This is a team that have three wins in 20 competitive games.

🗣 "Stephen Kenny doesn't hold a patent on an Irish team playing football!" 🗣 "Seems to be a theory that if we get rid of Kenny, we're going to get someone like Sam Allardyce. There are other managers who could get Ireland playing football!" – Damien Delaney#IRLARM | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/9TkVTGnXjt — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 27, 2022

“They were in the box-seat, but their discipline and concentration went out the window.

“I mean.. Stephen Kenny doesn’t hold a patent on an Irish team playing football. There seems to be a theory out there that if we get rid of Stephen Kenny we will end up with a Sam Allardyce, and think ‘we had a go at this and we can’t go any further’.

“There are other managers that can come in and get Ireland playing football. Nothing is to be celebrated after that tonight. That is the the biggest get out of jail free card we have ever got.

“That was shambolic, how we gave up a position of superiority with the ease that we gave it up. I’m flabbergasted that was even a discussion.

“We are talking about progress and getting results, but we got one tonight by the skin of our teeth against a team ranked 92nd in the world.. Seriously worrying times.”

Ireland’s Nations League campaign.

The win sees Ireland ensure their Uefa Nations League safety, but it was not without its worries.

The Boys in Green will now take on Malta and Norway in November as they prepare themselves for the upcoming 2024 European Championship qualification campaign.

The draw for that will be made on October 9th in Nyon, Switzerland.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: damien delaney, stephen kenny