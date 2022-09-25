Damien Delaney hits out at Stephen Kenny’s reign as Ireland boss

Damien Delaney was unimpressed.

Former Ireland senior international Damien Delaney posed a fresh question of Stephen Kenny’s reign as international manager, questioning when does the positive narrative of his stint in charge stop.

Ireland outplayed Scotland for vast swathes of the opening hour at Hampden Park, and deservedly took a 1-0 lead into the break.

However, a defensive lapse from Matt Doherty saw Jack Hendry equalise matters early on in the second-half, before Troy Parrott then missed a sitter after a break from Michael Obafemi.

With the game in the melting pot, the Boys in Green were subsequently undone by the concession of a penalty as Ryan Christie rolled his effort home into the back of the net.

“How long do you keep saying we’re going somewhere, we’re going somewhere…”

Speaking after the game on Virgin Media, Delaney subsequently took issue with Ireland’s lack of progress in a results sense under Kenny.

“He’s two years in the job,” he stressed. “When you look at his track record, what is it, lost the play-off; finished second bottom in his first Nations League, only Bulgaria on two points we’d three.

“Out of the [World Cup qualifiers] very, very early – finished third in that group, very nearly fourth but managed to get away with it.

🗣 "Dress it up how you want, we lost." 🗣 "We're in a wooden spoon match with Armenia." 🗣 "Four points from five games." 🗣 "Stephen can cherry-pick any statistic he wants." 🗣 "At some point we have to draw a line."#SCOIRL | #COYBIG | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/CKEJz32lOQ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 24, 2022

“When you put that all out in front and you look at it, that is not a good record. But then you have the COVID issue. Fair enough, then you give them the rebuild, the blooding new players.

“But how long does this go on for? How long do you keep saying we’re going somewhere, we’re going somewhere. At some point we’re like in quicksand, we’re sinking. We’re going to be in League C, possibly, in the next Nations League campaign.”

Delaney then added: “He will be judged on the next Euro campaign. And if we’re out of the Euro campaign, whatever draw it is after two games, and we’re still talking about this, then I think a line needs to be drawn.”

While the performance was promising against the Scots on Saturday night, Ireland must avoid defeat against Armenia on Tuesday evening at the Aviva Stadium to avoid relegation to League C in the Uefa Nations League.

Kick-off on Tuesday evening is at 7.45pm.

