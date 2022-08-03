CSKA Sofia v St Pat’s: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

St Patrick’s Athletic take on CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday, August 4th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are St Pat’s playing?

Sligo Rovers are playing CSKA Sofia at the Bulgarian Army Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria in the first-leg of their two-legged affair.

The Saints qualified for this round of the Europa Conference League off the back of a sensational win against Slovenian side NS Mura last week, but they face a far greater challenge this time.

CSKA Sofia are one of the big names in Bulgarian football, with 31 league titles to their name at home, and they are also two-time previous Champions League semi-finalists.

📺 𝘾𝙎𝙆𝘼 𝙎𝙊𝙁𝙄𝘼 𝙑𝙎 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙂𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝙀𝘿 📺 🎥 Thursday’s @europacnfleague 3rd QR 1st Leg away to CSKA Sofia will be shown live & for free on the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app & the RTE Player ⚽️ KO is at 6pm Irish time pic.twitter.com/JQMgeTVvLr — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 1, 2022

However, in recent times the club has endured its fair share of controversy, with former West Ham and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew quitting his role there as recently as June in the wake of his players being racially abused.

CSKA Sofia qualified for this stage of the Europa Conference League by virtue of their second-placed league finish last season, and will be hoping that they can continue their European run this season under new boss Sasa Ilic.

The match kicks off at 6pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, August 4th.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

This match is the third game of the Saints’ Europa Conference League campaign, and the second tie of their European run this season.

The Saints won their first Europa Conference League tie this season against Slovenian side NS Mura, producing one of their best European performances in years.

The winners of this tie will face either Brondby [Denmark] or Basel [Switzerland] in the play-off round of the competition. The losers will drop out of European competition for the 2022/23 season.

How can I watch CSKA Sofia v St Pat’s on TV?

The match will be aired on TV, but will be live on the RTE News Now channel on Thursday evening.

Coverage for the game gets underway just before kick-off, with the game in Bulgaria getting underway at 6pm Irish time.

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

