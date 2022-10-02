Roy Keane warns Man United that their Cristiano Ronaldo situation could get ‘ugly’

A warning from Roy Keane.

Roy Keane has warned Man United that the situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and the club could get ‘ugly’, amid his continued absence from United’s starting XI.

On Sunday afternoon, Erik ten Hag claimed that he left Ronaldo on the bench ‘out of respect’ for his career in the wake of United’s demoralising Manchester derby defeat to Man City.

Losing the game 6-3, Ronaldo watched on from the bench for the entire contest as Ten Hag’s seemingly-resurgent side were dealt with a sobering dose of reality at the Etihad Stadium.

“I think Man United are just showing disrespect to [Cristiano] Ronaldo…”

Reacting to Ten Hag’s earlier comments in the day surrounding the omission of Ronaldo, Keane hit out at United’s treatment of the player, and issued them with a stark warning.

“I think Man United are just showing disrespect to [Cristiano] Ronaldo,” he claimed when speaking on Sky Sports. “I think he should have been let go in the summer.

“They said they needed options, but you don’t hold onto Ronaldo for him to sit on the bench. He’s one of the greatest players ever, and he had options. This idea that he had no options is rubbish..

Keane: 🗣️'Ronaldo did not come back to sit on the bench' Micah: 🗣️"But does his style of play suit the way they want to play?" 👀 Keane: 🗣️"𝐎𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎!" These two are pure entertainment together 😄🍿 pic.twitter.com/8Y6eeo1MuZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

“So yeah, the manager brought on Anthony Martial and he scored two goals, so that was justified. But generally speaking, he [Erik ten Hag] is not going to play Ronaldo.

“He’s playing him in the Europa League games, but it is only going to get uglier as the season goes on.. I think United have shown massive disrespect to Ronaldo and should have let him go when the opportunity came.”

“We’re criticising Ronaldo because the only thing he does is score goals?…”

During the summer, Ronaldo was consistently linked with moves away from Old Trafford. However, none of those reported transfer rumours came to fruition.

Instead, the Portuguese icon came under fire for his lack of defensive work in the past, something that Keane also took aim at.

“I’ve never had a problem with a striker who has scored 20/25 goals a season,” he then added. “I don’t care if they never ran back, but if I have someone scoring.. We’re criticising Ronaldo because the only thing he does is score goals?..

“You don’t have to press all the time.”

He then doubled-down on his warning to his former club, stressing that the player deserves more than what he is getting from club at the moment.

“It will get ugly,” Keane finished. “United had a chance to let him go knowing that he will be on the bench, not that he will be playing 60-70% of games.

“The player deserves more than that.”

