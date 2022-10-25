Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United’s first-team squad after exile

He will be in contention for Thursday’s game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United’s first-team squad, following his recent stint in training with the club’s U21 side over the last number of days.

In the wake of Ronaldo’s high-profile from Old Trafford against Spurs last week, fresh questions surrounding his future at the club were posed.

However, it has been resolved on a short-term basis at least.

Ahead of United’s Europa League against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday evening, it has been reported that the Portuguese star has returned to training with the Red Devils’ first-team squad.

It has also been reported that the player held discussions with United boss Erik ten Hag over the weekend – with the pair clearing any tension that may have existed between the pair.

News of Ronaldo’s imminent return to the fold comes follows comments earlier this season when Ten Hag confirmed that the player remains an integral part of his plans this season.

“I want to support him as good as possible,” Ten Hag explained. “So we have a certain demand on players, what we expect from him in certain positions on the pitch and what I do is I want to get the best player.

“He is getting in better shape now, I am happy with that, he can contribute more to the squad and I’m sure he will do.

“In the start, it was definitely the case [that he was undercooked] and it’s proven once again no one can miss pre-season because of the after-effects.”

While Ronaldo may feature for the Red Devils against Sheriff on Thursday evening, it is unclear if he will return to the club’s starting XI for their Premier League showdown against West Ham.

Kick-off on Sunday afternoon has been set for 4.15pm at Old Trafford.

