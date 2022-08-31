Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asked for Harry Maguire to be ‘dropped’ by Ralf Rangnick

Another leak from Man United.

Further details of Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported mid-season rift with Harry Maguire has come to light, with the Athletic reporting details of the breakdown in communications between the pair.

Last season, United struggled for form and consistency, which ultimately led to the Red Devils missing out on Champions League qualification under the Austrian boss.

In a long-read detailing Ronaldo’s unhappy return to the club, the report claims that the Portuguese international icon went to Rangnick asking for Maguire to be dropped after a poor run of form.

“[Maguire] is part of the problem…”

Ronaldo led a group of players to Rangnick asking for a change to be made, reportedly saying that Maguire was ‘part of the problem’.

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane were named as those within the group that approached the manager at the time, but a group of players then apologised for the impromptu meeting.

However, the timing of the incident adds up with Maguire’s denial of a rift between himself and Ronaldo in February. At the time, Maguire said that the report at the time was simply untrue.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” Maguire wrote on social media. “Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear.

I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd https://t.co/YxLhQn8pqf — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 18, 2022

“We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone.”

Cristiano Ronaldo.

This fresh report emerges off the back of Ronaldo’s first full year at the club since his return in August 2021.

At the time, Ronaldo’s return was heralded as a new era for the club – but it has gone awry despite the initial optimism.

Consequently, it has since emerged that Ronaldo would like to leave United in search of playing Champions League football. However, with just days to go until the transfer window closes, it remains unclear if he will stay or leave the club.

