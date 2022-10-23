Gary Neville and Roy Keane hold heated exchange over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United future

A heated exchange.

Former Manchester United pair Roy Keane and Gary Neville had a heated exchange on Saturday evening, in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s absence from Erik ten Hag’s starting XI at Old Trafford.

The pair clashed when Keane took issue with Neville’s take on Ronaldo, and the supposed need for the Portuguese icon to remain in the stands after his high-profile indiscretion this week against Spurs.

After refusing to come on against Antonio Conte’s side, Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel and then left the ground before the players returned to the dressing room after the game.

“Gary, there’s players at Man United who have done a lot worse than what he’s done?…”

And while both agreed that Ronaldo should be punished for his actions, Keane was reluctant to slate his ex-teammate for his outburst.

“Gary, there’s players at Man United who have done a lot worse than what he’s done?,” Keane replied when Neville declared that the player ‘had to leave’. “Where do you want me to get started? Scholesy, great lad… let me finish. Scholesy refused to play at Man United,” he added. “We said nothing to him.” Gary Neville 🆚 Roy Keane 🆚 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink The Cristiano Ronaldo debate gets 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/REuvd0kbCQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 22, 2022 When Neville revealed that Scholes was fined two weeks wages, Keane emphatically claimed that Ronaldo would find his way back into the starting XI. “Ronaldo will be fined for this, he’ll find his way back. Rio Ferdinand missed a drugs test, he got banned for eight months. Cantona…”

“Roy, there’s not many Man United fans who would have Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting 11…”

As the debate rumbled on, Keane argued that United need to play a player like Ronaldo given the impact that he had last season, and even early on this campaign.

“They played Man City a few weeks ago and it could’ve been 16,” Keane stressed. “The manager says I’m not bringing him on because he didn’t want to disrespect. He goes to Everton a week later, comes on, scores a goal. Starts against Newcastle…”

To that, Neville replied: “Roy, there’s not many Manchester United fans who would have Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting 11.”

However, that argument did not wash with Keane: “I couldn’t care less what fans think, I couldn’t care less, a lot of the fans haven’t got a clue what’s going on.”

But rather than allowing the argument finish there, Neville then added: “They score more goals without him and they get more points without him. That’s a fact.

“He’s coming to the end of his career, Manchester United are a better team without him, he’s just got to get used to it or leave.”

You can watch the exchange in full here.

