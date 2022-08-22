Cristiano Ronaldo blanks Jamie Carragher ahead of Man United’s Liverpool showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn the battle lines.

Man United forward Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher on Monday evening, just minutes before the sides faced each other in their first Premier League clash this season.

Both sides came into the game with a point to prove, with the Red Devils and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds winless in their opening two games of the season.

However, just minutes before the game took place at Old Trafford, Ronaldo had a warm embrace with Roy Keane and Gary Neville, before blanking Carragher.

An awkward moment for Jamie Carragher.

Carragher was on punditry duty with Sky Sports before the game, alongside Keane and Neville.

However, while Carragher has retired from professional football, Ronaldo refused to embrace the former Liverpool full-back before the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes #MNF whilst Roy Keane is talking about him 👀 pic.twitter.com/FIxOX0YRS8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

Despite it being an embarrassing episode for the former Liverpool Champions League winner, he did at least see the funny side of it.

“I always thought he [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing…”

Perhaps Ronaldo’s hesitancy to embrace Carragher was borne out of the former Liverpool defender’s comments before the start of the current Premier League season.

At the time, Carragher suggested that Ronaldo’s presence in the United dressing was not wanted.

“I always thought he [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing,” Carragher said at the time. “I always felt this situation would come, even if Ronaldo did great for you [Manchester United].

“He signed a two-year deal plus another year, which I couldn’t believe, and he’s never going to play second fiddle to anyone but as players at a certain stage in your career we all know that you’re not the same player, and his career has gone on longer because he’s such a great professional..”

He added: “But it doesn’t look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don’t want him. And I think if you asked Ten Hag, I don’t think he wants him.

“I’m not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now.”