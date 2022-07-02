Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly ‘asks’ to leave Man United

Should he stay or should he go?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Man United, less than 12 months after he re-joined the club from Serie A giants Juventus.

According to a report in the Times, the forward sees himself continuing to play at the top-level of the game for the next 3-4 years, which has sparked his request to leave the club.

However, Ronaldo has seemingly accepted that he will only leave the club if a respectable fee is received for his serviced.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite United enduring a dismal campaign, Ronaldo was often the one player who bailed his side out of unwanted situations.

However, despite his heroics, United missed out on Champions League football under the stewardship of Ralf Rangnick.

100 seconds of Cristiano Ronaldo ripping it up in the Champions League for Real Madrid! 💯🔥pic.twitter.com/iTJHjYJre5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 1, 2022

The report in the Times added: ‘The 37-year-old’s decision is driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.’

In June, an interview with Ronaldo emerged, which suggested that he was willing to stay at the club under Erik ten Hag as he eyed a return to success at United.

“It’s still my motivation to carry on working hard, to still love the passion for the game, and of course Manchester and my teammates help me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano,” he said at the time.

“It’s always nice to score goals for this club. When it is a hat trick it’s even more.

“But the most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe.”

Should he leave, his exit would follow a long list of names out the exit door at Old Trafford this summer. They are however expected to add to their ranks in the coming days, with Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia likely to join.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie De Jong, Man United, tyrell malacia