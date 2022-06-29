Cristian Magerusan: ‘It has been a few hard years for me, but onwards and upwards’

Cristian Magerusan.

Fortune often favours the brave, but fortune is something that is often hard received. And it is that fortune is something that has been cruelly lacking for Longford Town’s Cristian Magerusan.

With the world at his feet when he was a teenager at Bohemians, Magerusan’s rise came to a shuddering halt following a litany of long-term injuries at Dalymount Park.

But he is back, and he is ready to make up on lost time.

“It was a big deal and I could only see my family three times a year…”

As a child, Magerusan was destined for big things when he grew up in Romania.

Aged just 10, the now 22-year-old linked up with the prestigious Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy at home, where he lived the life of a professional footballer for a spell.

Put up in a luxury hotel, Magerusan lived like a prince as he sought to replicate the success of Hagi in his own way.

“In 2010 I moved over on a trial and I guess they loved me,” he reveals when speaking to Pundit Arena.

“I moved there when I was 10 from my family who were living in the north part of Romania. I then moved to the southern part which was about nine hours away in a car. It was a big deal and I could only see my family three times a year.

“When you think about it, it is a huge academy all over the world because there are loads of players playing around the world that came from there.”

The amazing Hagi Academy!

A pleasure to visit an idol and former teammate. Great player with a massive heart…

GICA HAGI 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ruYCbmRsfC — Jordi Cruyff (@JordiCruyff) June 13, 2018

“When I was there, we literally winning everything…”

To put the scale of Hagi’s academy into context, it has helped produce six full Romanian internationals from 2009 to 2021, and 28 players who played for their nation at underage level.

In addition, five of the top-ten most valuable Romanian players according to Transfermarkt have been unearthed through the academy system.

MADNESS 🤯 15 year old Eness Sali has been called up to Romania’s National team he scored his first ever goal in the romanian league and it was an insane goal. He spent 2 years at Barca but they had to release him because of Fifa rules and Hagi’s academy in Romania took him in pic.twitter.com/BamndNlgpq — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) November 11, 2021

“When I was there, we were literally winning everything,” the forward who also played for previous Champions League participants CFR Cluj adds.

“We won the national Championship for every age, and all the best players from Romania were coming there.

“He had us staying in his own four-star hotel when we were 10 and having three meals a day in the hotel and a bus straight to training and school.

“Everything was sorted for us.”

Setbacks.

From there, Magerusan moved to Ireland with his family, where he linked up with Lucan United.

At the time, this was an all-conquering Lucan United side who possessed the likes of Conor Masterson and Mark Travers.

Consequently, the pair were on the same team as a new arrival in Magerusan.

But while Masterson made his move to Liverpool, and Travers began to make waves in Ireland and then the UK, Magerusan remained in Ireland and subsequently joined Bohemians.

And after impressing at Dalymount Park at U19 level, he soon got his chance under Keith Long before injuries struck.

✒️Keith Ward, Eoghan Morgan and Cristian Magerusan sign for 2018 while JJ Lunney joins from St Pat's: https://t.co/Hn2S1qsUrN pic.twitter.com/p4ZVwglbhK — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) November 24, 2017

His first major injury setback happened in 2019, before it then reared its ugly head again prior to the start of the 2020 campaign, a year that was eventually stopped in its tracks by the Covid-19 pandemic. 2021 was then a write-off for the forward.

“It was very strange how it happened…”

“After my first long-term injury, I got back into pre-season and was feeling really good,” he reflects. “Everyone was saying the exact same thing, everything was really good. And about two weeks into pre-season out of nowhere…

“It was funny enough, Michael Barker [his current Longford Town teammate] was the one who injured me,” he laughs.

𝘾𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙤𝙤𝙤𝙤𝙤….🔴⚫️ Great to see Cristian Magerusan get more minutes in last weekend. ✅#Town2022 | #LTFC 📸 Jim Keogh pic.twitter.com/E53LfNMZtl — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) May 25, 2022

“I got a knee into my knee and the ACL just went. It wasn’t even that sore or anything, and that was why it was so strange. Everything was fine with me before it; the tests were good. It was very strange how it happened.

“I tried to play without an ACL which wasn’t a great idea. At the start I felt OK, but then I was in Dalymount and my knee just collapsed in training.

“That was when I did my meniscus which was a bad enough injury. I had to get everything done after that.”

The comeback.

On his social media bio, Magerusan uses the line, ‘sometimes it takes five years to get that one year that will change your life’.

And this season may be the one that could do just that for him in a football setting at least.

In nine appearances for Longford Town, Magerusan has scored four times for the Red and Black, with two of those coming against Galway United earlier this week.

“It has been a few hard years for me, I’m not going to lie,” he adds. “But I have been working hard.

“I got my chance against Cobh [in May], and I am hopefully going to stay there. Hopefully it will be onwards and upwards from here.”

