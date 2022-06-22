Courtney Brosnan on Ireland’s shot at making World Cup history

A big week awaits Ireland.

Courtney Brosnan is no stranger to challenges, having been the subject of many at club and international level during her career thus far.

The Irish international was born in the United States, with her grandparents hailing from Kerry and Roscommon – thus qualifying her to play for Ireland.

And remarkably, just over 24 months into her senior international career with the Girls in Green, she is on the cusp on history.

“It was great to go out against a team like Sweden and put in a solid performance…”

Making her Ireland senior international bow in March 2020, Brosnan is now established as Vera Pauw’s first-choice.

Turning in the game of her life against Sweden in March, her spot is unlikely to be usurped any time soon, but she cannot take her current position for granted.

At club level, the 26-year-old is effectively second-choice at Everton, but that has not stopped her from turning in several eye-catching displays on the international stage, given Ireland’s strength in the goalkeeping department.

“I’ve said it a million times before, we obviously have a great goalkeeping squad, and we’re working every day to be the best and be ready when we are called and needed.

“That’s what I have tried to focus on, doing my best in training and show what I know I am capable of.

“It was great to go out against a team like Sweden and put in a solid performance. That definitely helps to boost the confidence.

“We’re building something as a team here, and then it’s nice to build personally with that as well.”

“It’s great to get that recognition in the world rankings…”

While impressing with her own performances, Brosnan has eluded to it. This Irish side are evolving at a pace of knots.

Granted, missing out on the European Championship is a blow but Pauw’s side have risen to a record-equalling 27th position in the Fifa world rankings.

That steady ascent follows a brilliant 1-1 draw away to Sweden in April – as they almost pulled off a major upset in Gothenburg.

“We’re trying to build something here,” she adds. “With some of those results that we have got, we are taking steps in the right direction.

“It’s great to get that recognition in the world rankings, and we are taking that as a confidence boost.

“But we are not being complacent and thinking the job is done. We still have a way to go, and we need to stay focused on the task on hand.”

“I think it goes without saying how big it would be for all of us…”

Next week, the Girls in Green take on Georgia in a crucial World Cup qualifier, knowing that a win is a must in Tbilisi.

Should they record an expected win, it would tee them up nicely for September’s games, which could see Ireland reach a World Cup play-off for the first time.

If they were to then qualify, it would be the first time an Irish WNT side has qualified for a major tournament at senior international level.

“When everyone starts playing football, they dream about playing in a World Cup,” Brosnan explains. “Coming from a small country like Ireland, a place that has so much passion, it would mean the world to me and all the girls [to qualify].

“I think it goes without saying how big it would be for all of us.”

