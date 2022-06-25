Ex-Cork City star completes League One switch

A big move.

Former Ireland U21 international Conor McCarthy has completed his move to League One side Barnsley, after a recent stint in the Scottish top-flight with St Mirren.

McCarthy is previously of Cork City, and was involved for Ireland at U21 level under Jim Crawford for a spell.

And after an impressive stint in Scotland, he has opted to move south and join recently relegated Barnsley from the Buddies.

“I needed no second invitation to sign for a massive club like this…”

Making his Scottish top-flight debut in January 2020, McCarthy established himself as one of the key men at St Mirren under Jim Goodwin, with Jamie McGrath also impressing.

However, the 24-year-old has left Scotland to embark on a journey to England, joining Barnsley on a three-year deal.

“Now that it’s all signed, sealed and delivered, it’s a great feeling,” McCarthy said as the deal was made official.

🤝 Welcome to Oakwell, Conor McCarthy! 🖊️ The Irish defender has signed a three-year deal at Oakwell. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 25, 2022

“You only have to take one look around at the stadium, the facilities that this club has. I needed no second invitation to sign for a massive club like this.”

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad then added: “We are happy to welcome Conor, who is a versatile defender with a strong character and leadership qualities to Oakwell as we add additional quality to our defensive unit.”

Conor McCarthy.

McCarthy links up with the Reds after his current deal with St Mirren drew to a close following his initial move from Cork City.

At the club, the Corkonian made 84 appearances and has also played in the Europa League and Champions League qualifying rounds for Cork City during his stint in the League of Ireland.

Barnsley will be looking to bounce back to the Championship next season in League One, after suffering relegation last season. They begin their League One campaign away to Plymouth Argyle on July 30th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barnsley, conor mccarthy