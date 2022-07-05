Conor Hourihane set to finalise League One switch as Jason Knight links grow

Conor Hourihane is closing in on his League One move.

Ireland international Conor Hourihane is understood to be undergoing a medical at League One side Derby County, ahead of a proposed switch from previous club Aston Villa.

Hourihane was recently released by Villa after a long stint at the club, where he helped bring the Villains back to the Premier League from the Championship.

However, he has been frozen out in recent times, leading to two successive loan spells at Swansea City and Sheffield United over the last two seasons.

Opportunity knocks.

According to a report in the Irish Examiner, and other UK publications, Hourihane is currently undergoing a medical at Pride Park ahead of a proposed move.

The Rams were relegated to League One last season after they were unable to overturn a mammoth 21-point deficit in their quest for Championship survival.

Recently, Derby also parted ways with their former boss Wayne Rooney, with Liam Rosenior taking over the helm at the club.

But despite losing their manager and Championship status, Derby look to have snapped up Hourihane ahead of their League One odyssey.

Jason Knight.

However, the future of Jason Knight is less clear at the club.

On Monday, it was reported that Burnley were ‘plotting’ a move for the Corkonian, but the Clarets are likely to face stiff competition if they are to land the Dubliner.

Pundit Arena understands that there are up to four other clubs still tracking Knight’s status at Derby, with one of those being Leeds United.

Over the last few days, Leeds have parted ways with energetic midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Brazilian winger Raphinha is also expected to leave the club. Chelsea and Barcelona have been linked with moves for the Brazilian.

And while Derby have landed new owners, it does appear likely that they will sell one of their most valuable assets as they continue to prepare for life in League One.