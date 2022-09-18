Conor Hourihane relishing Ireland’s Nations League double-header

Conor Hourihane is a man in form.

Ireland international Conor Hourihane has admitted that he is relishing his return to the Irish international set-up with Stephen Kenny’s side in the coming days.

Hourihane, 31, comes into the upcoming Nations League double-header against Scotland and Armenia off the back of some very strong club showings for Derby County.

On Saturday, the former Aston Villa midfielder netted a brace, ensuring that the Rams went into the international window on a high after seeing off Wycombe Wanderers at Pride Park.

“I love playing for my country, it gives me a nice bounce now…”

Also featuring for Derby in their win was Ireland pair Jason Knight and David McGoldrick. Ireland U21 Eiran Cashin also featured in Derby’s pulsating win on home soil.

But most importantly from Derby’s perspective, the win gives them an opportunity to head into their two-week window of no competitive action.

“It gives everyone time to reflect now after a hectic start to the season,” Hourihane said when speaking to Rams TV. “We’ve had a quick turnaround, lots of new players, bedding in and whatever.

“We feel like we’re a couple of points shy of where we deserve to be, but we’ve got what we’ve got.

“It’s time to for everyone to regroup, get a couple of injuries mended and get them back for after the break.”

He then added: “I am really looking forward to the next few games. I love playing for my country, it gives me a nice bounce now to meet up with them full of confidence.”

Hourihane’s brace is not the first time he came to the fore for Derby County this season, with the Corkonian proving his class in League One throughout the season.

And as a result, he will be hoping that his forward momentum can provide him with the springboard to secure a starting berth of Kenny’s side against Scotland and/or Armenia in the coming days.

