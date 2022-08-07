Conor Coventry realises West Ham ambition after making Premier League debut

A great day for Conor Coventry.

Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry made his Premier League debut for West Ham on Sunday afternoon, as the Hammers lost 2-0 to champions Man City at the London Stadium.

Erling Haaland‘s brace was enough for Pep Guardiola’s side to get over the line, but the game was significant for Coventry who came on to make his top-flight debut for the club.

Now 22, Coventry made his first-team for the Irons in September 2018, but has been forced to bide his time for his chance to come at the East London club.

However, he was finally rewarded for his efforts on Sunday afternoon against Man City, after being drafted on as a late replacement for Pablo Fornals at the London Stadium.

Speaking earlier this month to West Ham’s in-house media team, Coventry revealed his lifelong ambition to play for his boyhood club in the top-flight, having joined them at the age of 10.

“I feel like I’m ready,” he replied when asked if he could play in the Premier League this season. “I’ve spent some time away from the club [on loan] and it’s made me miss the club even more and want to be here even more.

“I feel like I’m ready and I’ve been here so long and all I want to do is play here. Whenever the gaffer needs me I’m ready and hopefully I can get a chance.”

Conor Coventry.

Coventry was named on the bench for the game alongside his Ireland U21 teammate Armstrong Okoflex, with the London-born midfielder granted his first opportunity in the Premier League.

Experienced Ireland international Darren Randolph was also named on the bench for the game.

“I’m ten minutes from the stadium, my Mum and Dad worked in East Ham and I’ve been here since I was ten, so I know what it means,” he also said this month.

“It’s hard to say without sounding too cringey, but of course I’d love to play here!”

