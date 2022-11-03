Conor Coventry explains why he chose to stay at West Ham this season

He was keen to stay.

Now former Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry has explained why he opted to stay at West Ham, despite his limited first-team opportunities at the London Stadium.

Last season Coventry impressed while on loan at MK Dons, but has struggled to force his way into David Moyes’ starting XI at West Ham this season.

However, in a recent interview, he has explained why he opted to remain at the club, and turn down advances from other clubs in doing so.

“It’s great learning from these players every day, and I’ve really enjoyed it…”

Coventry was speaking to football.london, and explained exactly why he wanted to stay with West Ham’s starting XI packed with internationals.

“Ultimately, I wanted to stay at the club and want to play here,” he said.

“I just spoke to the manager, and it turned out that he wanted me to stay as well and as soon as I heard that, I wanted to stay and fight for any minutes I can get and just work hard in training and see how well I can do.

“You look around training, and it is a squad of internationals, and we’ve got some real top players and top talent there, and the team seems to be getting better and better. It’s great learning from these players every day, and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“[I aim to] just play as much as I can, work hard in training and just try and get more opportunities, and hopefully, when I get them, I take and play well and see where that takes me.”

Since making his Premier League debut earlier this season, Coventry has been forced to play a waiting game at West Ham.

However, he has begun to force his way back into the Hammers starting XI thanks to his impressive showings in the Europa Conference League.

As a result, the U21 stalwart will be hoping that he can force his way into Ireland’s senior set-up sooner rather than later under Stephen Kenny.

