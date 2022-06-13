Conor Coventry insists Ireland have ‘nothing to lose’ ahead of Italy U21 showdown

Ireland’s U21s are closing in on a huge achievement.

Ireland U21 midfielder Conor Coventry insists that the young Boys in Green have nothing to lose ahead of their crucial U21 qualifier away to Italy on Tuesday evening.

Jim Crawford’s side head into the Ascoli showdown with a place at the U21 European Championship on the line for the victors.

A draw would be enough for the Italians to top the group, with Ireland needing a win to usurp the group leaders in their home ground.

“We have nothing to lose..”

But while the pressure of winning is important, Coventry insists that he and his teammates are not feeling it.

“A little bit,” Coventry replies when asked if Ireland have nothing to lose. “There’s been a few times where we have been written off a few times after certain results and people would have said we wouldn’t be in this position.

“We always believed that we could, and we are here now. We have nothing to lose, and we have the playoff behind us and we believe that we can win that.

“But we believe that we can win here as well so, but they’re top and the pressure is on them and we have nothing to lose.”

“We don’t want to be a team that nearly done it..”

While there is nothing to lose against Italy, Ireland’s resurgence in their U21 European qualification campaign will not count for anything if they do not qualify for the tournament proper.

“We don’t want to be a team that nearly done it,” the West Ham youngster added. “We’ve come so close that we want to qualify and we would love to do it here on Tuesday.

“That’s the aim. We’re coming here to win and not coming here to have a good game or practice for a play-off. We’re here to win.”

Ireland take on Italy in Ascoli on Tuesday evening, with a kick-off time of 5pm.

