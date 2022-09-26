‘It would be massive for everyone’ – Ireland U21 Conor Coventry relishing Ireland’s U21 shot at history

A huge night is in store.

Ireland U21 talisman Conor Coventry has explained how much it would mean for he and his teammates to become the first U21 side at the age group to qualify for the European Championship.

After securing a 1-1 draw against Israel at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, Jim Crawford’s side know the task facing them on the road in Tel Aviv.

But confidence is high heading into the game as the Boys in Green seek to create history against Israel.

“We had a taste of the game on Friday, everyone wants to go and get stuck into the second leg now…”

“We’re really excited,” Coventry explains when speaking ahead of the game during his pre-match press conference. “That’s the main feeling around the group, it’s just excitement.

“We had a taste of the game on Friday, so now everyone wants to go and get stuck into the second leg now.”

On Friday evening, Ireland grew into the game after a few nervy moments, and were perhaps unfortunate to have left Tallaght Stadium without a lead.

“We knew that they were a good side,” the West Ham youngster added. “I think they started really well and maybe their shape and some of their rotations caused us some problems.

“I thought we grew into the game quite well, and we played well in the second half. It was a really good contest and I imagine it was a good one for the neutral to watch.

“It was an exciting game and hopefully we can have another good game.”

Conor Coventry: “It is hard to put into words without sounding too cliché but it would be massive…”

For this crop of Irish players, the message is clear, win the tie on the night and they are at the U21 European Championship next summer.

And it is that prospect which is driving on Coventry and his teammates who have been ‘dreaming’ of qualification for the last 12 months.

“It is something that we have been dreaming about for a year now,” he adds. “As a group, it would mean so much to everyone.

“It is hard to put into words without sounding too cliché but it would be massive.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Conor Coventry, ireland u21