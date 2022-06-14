Conor Coventry hails Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford ahead of Italian battle

Conor Coventry has been one of the star men under Jim Crawford.

Earlier on during this international window, Conor Coventry broke an Ireland U21 record, becoming the most-capped player to play for the Boys in Green at the level.

Usurping Graham Barrett in doing so, Coventry is now on the brink of doing what no other Irish U21 has achieved before, and that is qualifying for a major tournament at U21 level.

The West Ham starlet has played under Stephen Kenny before for the Ireland U21s, along with Crawford since Kenny’s move to the senior set-up.

But it has been under Crawford where he has been able to kick on.

“There’s not a lad who would say bad word about him..”

Since taking over the Ireland U21s, Crawford has called upon a spine that has remained from Kenny’s reign, with Coventry being a part of their remarkable journey.

“One of Jim’s massive strengths, before I speak about him as a manager, as a man he’s honest, caring and there’s not a lad who would say bad word about him,” Coventry explains when speaking about his U21 boss.

“He cares about us lads and our careers. That transfers to his management. He really wants us to improve and progress. He always open for a chat if I want to speak to him about anything that I want to get better at.

“He’s so approachable and open, and the team trust him. When you’ve a manager so good at man management, everyone would run through a wall for him.”

“I’d be fool not to listen to him when he speaks..”

Similarly to Coventry, Crawford was a distinguished midfielder during his own playing days.

And while the Ireland U21 boss may not harp on about his playing career to his current crop of Ireland U21 stars, Coventry knows that each snippet of advice he gets from his international boss is an important one.

“He’s very humble, and he probably wouldn’t bring up so much that he played there [in midfield],” he adds. “He’s got a wealth of knowledge about the position as a player and coach.

“He speaks to me about the role, and I’d be fool not to listen to him when he speaks. I’ve taken a lot from him and hopefully it can continue.”

