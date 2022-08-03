Connor Ronan reveals Premier League ‘dream’ amid Wolves transfer update

He has impressed in pre-season.

Former Ireland U21 international, and current senior squad member Connor Ronan has provided an update into his future at Molineux after his most recent loan in the Scottish top-flight at St Mirren.

Last season, Ronan impressed suitably in Scotland, and earned himself his first Ireland senior call-up in the process.

That impressive spell has also seen him force his way back into Wolves’ first-team plans in pre-season, leaving him in a strong position to be included in their first Premier League squad of the season.

“There’s conversations to be had with the club to see where my future is going forward…”

Adding to that, the 24-year-old has taken his chance in pre-season under Wolves boss Bruno Lage, which has all but quashed reports suggesting that he is going to go on loan to Aberdeen this season.

“At the moment, I don’t know,” Ronan explained when asked about his future, when speaking to Birmingham Live. “I’m just taking each day as it comes.

“There’s conversations to be had with the club to see where my future is going forward.

“I’m just happy to have had the chance. What used to get to me a little bit was when I came back from loans feeling like I’d done well and not getting that opportunity.

“I feel like now I’ve got that opportunity. If the gaffer chooses to send me on loan again or I’m not quite right for him, I can take that because I’ve had the chance to get in front of him.”

While he is unsure of his future at the Premier League side, he has expressed a keen desire to remain at the club who have brought him up through the ranks.

“One hundred per cent,” he replied when asked if he would like to stay.

“That’s the dream for every young lad growing up (to play in the Premier League). Just to be around it is a great experience but I want to stay at the football club, there’s no doubt about that.”

Wolves begin their Premier League season on Saturday afternoon away to Leeds United, with kick-off at Elland Road set for 3pm.

