Connor Ronan’s future ‘unclear’ as Wolves make move for record signing

A less clear future awaits Connor Ronan.

Connor Ronan‘s future at Premier League side Wolves is reportedly in doubt, after it emerged that the club have closed in on a big-money move for Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes.

After agreeing a deal in the region of £42 million for the attacking midfielder, it now means that Wolves are likely to part ways with Ronan again this season after his recent past on loan.

Nunes plays in a similar position to Ronan, and his impending move is likely to put Ronan further down in the pecking order at Molineux under current boss Bruno Lage.

“We gave him a chance to do pre-season with us and I’m very happy with him…”

The move also follows comments made by Lage last week, who said that he was unsure of the future in store for the former Ireland U21 international.

“I really don’t know,” he told the Express & Star. “What I know, is that he impressed me when he came back in December and January and he trained with us.

“We gave him a chance to do pre-season with us and I’m very happy with him. The most important things now are the things he can do day by day.

“When we prepared the pre-season, it was about that. We took some decisions that were so important…” Connor Ronan. While his future may be unclear for now, Ronan will be keen to resolve it as soon as he can in order to force his way back into Stephen Kenny’s international plans. Now 24, Ronan earned his first senior Ireland call-up in March as he came in for the then out-of-favour Jamie McGrath. However, he did not make his first Ireland senior appearance then, and subsequently missed out on Ireland’s squad for the Uefa Nations League games in June. Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Ronan this summer, and it remains to be seen what will come of that interest.

