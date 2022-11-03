Cobh Ramblers set to honour Roy Keane at centenary awards

They are set to honour their former star.

League of Ireland side Cobh Ramblers have revealed that they are set to honour their former player Roy Keane at their centenary awards later this month.

The Rams are celebrating 100 years of existence this year, and will honour their former player.

In a statement, the club lauded a ‘global superstar and serial winner’ as they honour their now-former player with a place in their ‘Hall of Fame’ at St Colman’s Park.

“While Roy went on to become a global superstar and a serial winner, he never forgot his Ramblers roots…”

The statement read: “As part of Cobh Ramblers’ Centenary celebrations in 2022, at our Centenary Dinner Dance on November 25th, the club will be inducting three Ramblers legends into our Hall of Fame.

“Today we can announce that the first of our inductees will be the man who is quite possibly the most famous player to wear the Claret and Blue, Roy Keane.”

While at Cobh Ramblers, Keane made his senior League of Ireland debut in August 1989, and remained there up until his move to Nottingham Forest in 1990.

After impressing at Forest, Keane then earned himself a move to Manchester United – the club where he forged a fearsome reputation for himself.

“While Roy went on to become a global superstar and a serial winner, he never forgot his Ramblers roots and remains a familiar face at St Colman’s Park to this day,” Cobh’s statement added.

“His contribution to our fundraising efforts over the years cannot be understated. In 2004 Roy brought Manchester United to a sold-out Turners Cross to face Cobh Ramblers.

“Four years later, as manager, he brought his Sunderland side to Cork for another friendly. In 2017, Roy was once again on hand to help raise funds for the club, when the Silversprings Hotel played host to an “Audience with Roy Keane”.’

