Chris Sutton pokes fun at Rangers after Champions League loss

A bad night for the Gers.

Celtic hero Chris Sutton has poked fun at the Bhoys’ bitter crosstown rivals, Rangers, in the wake of their Champions League defeat to Belgian side Royale Union SG.

Giovanni von Bronckhorst’s side lost 2-0, leaving their Champions League group stage hopes on the brink of collapse already.

A goal in either half from Teddy Tuema and Dante Vanzeir now means that the beaten Europa League finalists must overturn a big deficit at Ibrox next week to avoid a quick return to Europe’s secondary competition.

“Not a great night for the coefficient…”

However, just minutes after full-time, Sutton saw the funny side of the loss with a pointed gag. “Not a great night for the coefficient,” he wrote on social media after the game.

Not a great night for the coefficient. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 2, 2022

Last season, Rangers’ unlikely Europa League run to the final saw them drag Scotland’s otherwise falling coefficient up to a far more respectable level than previous years.

However, this latest defeat against the Champions League new-boys is likely to see it take a considerable hit. If they fail to overturn the 2-0 deficit, Rangers will drop into the Europa League play-off round.

Meanwhile, following Celtic’s league title win last season, Ange Postecoglou’s side are guaranteed to play group stage football in the Champions League this season.

Last term, the Bhoys played in the Europa League group stages, and came third to reach the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Rangers’ disappointment.

However, for Rangers, they must now bounce back as quickly as they can to reach the play-off round of the Champions League.

With no away goals in play for the tie, they remain in the contest, but will be aware that they must produce one of their great European nights to keep their spot in the competition.

FULL-TIME: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers Not our night in Belgium. Back to Ibrox next Tuesday for the second-leg. pic.twitter.com/VHXysyMk9h — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 2, 2022

“We are still in the tie,” Von Bronckhorst said after the game last night. “A 2-0 difference.

“We are capable of making that up at Ibrox on Tuesday but first of all we need to concentrate on our performance and if we have the same performance then we have no chance next week.”

