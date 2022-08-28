Chris Sutton casts doubt on Aston Villa’s progress under Steven Gerrard after latest defeat

Another disappointing loss for Aston Villa.

Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton casted doubt on Steven Gerrard‘s role as Aston Villa manager, after Villa fell to defeat this afternoon against West Ham.

The loss was Villa’s third this season having played just four games – with defeats arriving against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace prior to this latest one.

It also means that Gerrard has won just three of the last 15 league games in charge of the club, with the former Rangers boss being backed heavily in the last two transfer windows.

“Dean Smith must be thinking he was hard done by…”

However, that has not turned Villa’s fortunes around and the discontent surrounding his future as manager is beginning to grow at Villa Park.

Last season, Dean Smith was relieved of duties after a difficult start, leading to Gerrard’s arrival.

At the time, Villa bosses were accused of being unduly harsh on their now former boss – with Sutton referring to that in his take of Villa’s current predicament under Gerrard.

“Dean Smith must be thinking he was hard done by bearing in mind where Villa are at right now since Steven Gerrard took over,” he wrote on social media after their 1-0 loss at home to West Ham.

Dean Smith must be thinking he was hard done by bearing in mind where Villa are at right now since Steven Gerrard took over. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 28, 2022

Aston Villa’s troubles.

Villa have won twice already this season, although one of those wins arrived in the Carabao Cup away to Bolton Wanderers midweek, with the other coming at home versus Everton.

Despite going with a close to full-strength side for the game, Villa went one down before roaring back to win 4-1 against their League One opponents.

And it does not get any easier for the under pressure boss at the club, with an away game against Arsenal up next. In their next home game they take on league leaders Man City.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, chris sutton, Steven Gerrard