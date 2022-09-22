Chris Forrester hails former St Pat’s stars as LOI sprint finish awaits

The Saints are on the march after a slow start.

Now fourth in the League of Ireland Premier Division table, St Patrick’s Athletic’s season looked to be on the rocks – but Chris Forrester and co. have helped change that in Inchicore.

Under new management, the Saints struggled to pick up from where they left off last season early doors.

However, in recent weeks they have managed to find their form – with their Europa Conference League run helping them in that regard as they hunt down a third-place finish, as they look to guarantee European football for 2023.

Chris Forrester: “You don’t want to be finishing in fourth and relying on Derry to win the cup…”

Remarkably, they have done so without the services of Darragh Burns and James Abankwah who have moved on to pastures new at MK Dons and Udinese respectively.

Also, St Pat’s lost first-choice shot-stopper Joseph Anang after his loan was cut short by West Ham in favour of a move to League One side Derby County. But the Saints have now found their rhythm with a third-placed league finish well within their sights.

“It’s really important to get that third spot,” Forrester explains when speaking to Pundit Arena at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 Club Packs at the Aviva Stadium.

“You don’t want to be relying on Derry City to win the FAI Cup. You’d rather just go and get it yourself, whether that is third, second or first.

“There’s a few games coming up in the next few weeks that are massive and will determine where we finish. We know that as a team, and we will prepare well for all those games.

“You don’t want to be finishing in fourth and relying on Derry to win the cup, you’d rather just get it.”

Chris Forrester: “Pat’s is a great club for young lads to come through…”

While the likes of Burns and Abankwah have left Richmond Park for the lure of the EFL and Serie A respectively, the moves to suggest a strong pedigree of player coming through the ranks at the club.

Already, Burns is impressing in League One, while Abankwah is on the bench for Udinese in Serie A.

“The boys that have moved on, to go to the likes of MK Dons and Udinese, they were massive moves for the lads,” Forrester adds. “You’d love to see them stay because it is a joy to watch young lads enjoying their football and playing with such expression.

“But it’s a been a good process of young lads coming through this year and as a senior player you just want to coach them through it and Pat’s is a great club for young lads to come through as well.”

On Burns, Forrester said: “Darragh has a good head on young shoulders, and he knew what he wanted to do. He worked awfully hard to get his move and he is doing well over there.”

On the other hand, Abankwah is learning his trade in Italy with Udinese, with the Serie A side topping the league after a sensational start.

“In the FAI Cup final at the Aviva last year, he came on in front of 3o,000+ and to come into that pressure with the game in the melting pot..

“To put in the performance that he did just shows his character and the type of person that he is.

“He’s got a great head on his shoulders as well, and he has got his move to Italy. He’s still young and I wish him all the best.”

Return of the packs! SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 Club Packs are back! Featuring the individual club crest of all 10 Premier Division teams, these exclusive sleeves will be available to download free from https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-23 when the game launches Friday, 30th September!

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chris forrester, LOI Premier Division, st patricks athletic