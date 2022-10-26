Ireland handed Chiedozie Ogbene injury boost ahead of November games

A boost for Ireland.

Stephen Kenny and Ireland have been handed a welcome injury boost surrounding the fitness of Chiedozie Ogbene ahead of next month’s international window.

In November, Ireland take on Norway and Malta as they step up their preparations ahead of the upcoming 2024 European Championship qualifying campraign.

But despite fears that Ogbene was set to be unavailable for the two-game window, newly-appointed Rotherham United boss Matty Taylor admitted that he is expecting to have the forward back in the coming days.

“We can’t rush him back, but he is back on the grass…”

After tweaking his hamstring, Ogbene was set to miss out on each of Rotherham’s league games up until the international break. However, those fears have now been banished by Taylor.

“Hopefully, if it’s not this weekend, it is the following Wednesday,” the Millers’ boss told club media after the game. “We need him back, of course we do.

“He is an extra pair of legs, and an extra physical body. He is someone who is a good player at this level.

“It’s a hamstring complaint, and we know that he is a powerhouse. We can’t rush him back, but he is back on the grass. He is probably going to have a few more days of high-intensity training.

“I’d imagine Saturday will be too soon for him. It is such a quick turnaround, and if it wasn’t he would not miss as many games. It’s just a time of the season, and it is a bit unfortunate.”

Chiedozie Ogbene.

Since the start of the season, Ogbene has been one of Rotherham’s leading lights in their impressive rise up the table.

In 12 appearances, the 25-year-old has scored four times for the club following their return to the Championship.

Should he return to the fold this weekend, Ogbene will face Cardiff City away.

If that does not come to pass however, it is expected that he will be fit in time for Rotherham’s trip to Turf Moor a few days later when they take on Burnley.

