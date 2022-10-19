Chiedozie Ogbene in race against time to prove fitness ahead of November internationals

A blow for Rotherham United.

Ireland international and Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene is in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of next month’s international window.

Ogbene was sent to a specialist on Monday by club officials – with his newly-appointed boss Matt Taylor confirming that he is set to be without his winger for the next ‘4-6 games’.

That now means that the Irish forward is in a race against time to be fit for next month’s internationals against Norway and Malta.

“I’d actually thought he’d have a chance for the weekend but he’ll miss the next few games…”

Should he miss the next six games, it would mean that he will not play again for the Millers before the World Cup, while a four-game spell on the sidelines would see him return to the fold on November 5th against Norwich City.

“He’s going to be out for two or three weeks, taking in our next four to six games,” Taylor said after Rotherham’s stunning league win away to Stoke City on Tuesday night.

“It doesn’t sound like a long time but there’s a lot of games. Considering he got injured last Thursday, it wasn’t the news I’d expected or hoped for.

“I’d actually thought he’d have a chance for the weekend but he’ll miss the next few games.”

Chiedozie Ogbene.

While Ogbene will be out of action for a number of weeks, the Millers will be buoyed that Georgie Kelly is beginning to find his form at the club this season.

Last weekend, Kelly netted for the Millers in a home win against Huddersfield Town, while he also made his first start of the season on Tuesday night against Stoke.

They are currently 10th in the Championship, having picked up 21 points from their first 14 games of the season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chiedozie ogbene, Rotherham United