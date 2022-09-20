Chiedozie Ogbene speaks about his Rotherham future as Scotland showdown looms

Chiedozie Ogbene is back on international with Ireland.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene was consistently linked with moves away from Rotherham.

However, none of those reported moves came to pass, as the former Cork City and Limerick FC winger opted to remain with the Millers.

But despite the reported interest, Ogbene has revealed that he was ‘not close at all’ to leaving the club where he has managed to rebuild his career in the UK.

Since joining Rotherham from Brentford, Ogbene has been one of the leading lights for the newly-promoted Championship side.

And for him to remain at the club is a major boost to manager Paul Warne, who will be hoping that his side can remain in the Championship at the end of this season.

“To be honest [I was] not close at all [to leaving],” he explains when speaking at FAI HQ. “I think the club wanted to keep me, the manager sat me down and said, Chio, I want to keep you.

“I was happy where I was, I was getting the opportunity every week and that’s where I wanted to be, playing football. Before I had been at Brentford where I wasn’t playing.

“I wanted to make sure that this decision was right for me, right for my family, not many… it wasn’t really as close but I didn’t really let it distract me.”

Chiedozie Ogbene: “That’s what separates the best players from the really good players…”

However, Ogbene does have less than 12 months remaining on his current deal at the AESSEAL Stadium, and it is unclear as to whether or not he will pen a new deal there.

So much so that his club have yet to speak to him yet about a new contract, despite their promising start to life in the Championship.

“There is no talk, the club haven’t really come to me,” he added. “I have said to them I want to push, pish for the next step, they know my desire is to push.

“We will see how it pans out but the main focus, I think, they are more than happy to see how the season goes and hopefully I can contribute.”

"It's an absolute piece of MAGIC from Ogbene!" 😍✨ Chiedozie Ogbene equalises for Ireland against Belgium… what a GOAL!! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/KBhRxF61lW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 26, 2022

While there will always be interest in Ogbene given his talent and explosive nature – he has improved immeasurably since his international debut in June 2021.

“When you’re playing in League One, I’m always running towards the ball,” he explains. “At [international] level, you learn to trust your team-mates around you and to trust the ball is going to come to you.

“They are the big steps. Physically, I feel good physically. I’ve put some kilos on, some lean muscle, so I’ve become more powerful, but I think the most important thing is [my] decision-making.

“That’s what separates the best players from the really good players, just that split-decision making, so I’m just trying to improve on that.”

“To lose a game and not expect a reaction, you need to re-think what industry you’re in…”

However, while Ogbene has made some big steps over the last while on the international stage, he does have some pressing matters to contend with this week.

On Saturday evening, Ireland take on Scotland at Hampden Park – as they look to replicate their stunning 3-0 home win against the Scots in June.

But Ogbene is sure that the previous result will stun the Scots into action, especially on home soil.

“Well, if you were to lose 3-0, you would expect a reaction. Anyone, to lose a game and not expect a reaction, you need to re-think what industry you’re in.

“I’m sure they’re going to watch the clips and know our strengths and obviously we have to have other stuff in the locker as well to impose ourselves away from home.”

