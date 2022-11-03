Rotherham boss hails Chiedozie Ogbene after scoring return from injury

A welcome return.

Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene made a goalscoring return to the Rotherham United side on Wednesday evening, as the Millers succumbed to a late defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor.

With one of his first touches on the field after his return from injury, Ogbene netted for the Millers.

However, it was not to be as Burnley claimed a dramatic win from the cusp of defeat against Matty Taylor’s side.

“When he runs at goal and puts players on the back foot he is a scary beast to look at…”

Speaking after the game, Taylor heaped praise on the Ireland international.

“We needed legs, we needed pace and we needed someone up front for the ball to stick [with],” he explained.

“When he runs at goal and puts players on the back foot he is a scary beast to look at. We have to be careful with him, because even in that short period on the pitch is more than what he has done.

Chiedozie Ogbene: Out injured for a month ❌ Substituted on in the 63rd minute last night 🔁 Did this with first involvement in the 64th minute ⚽️ He's some man for one man. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/oHrctbAwBC — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 3, 2022

“We’ll have to assess him going into the weekend. But there are so many positives from tonight, but the brutality of the level is that I’m stood here with nothing.”

Chiedozie Ogbene.

For Ogbene, the goal was a welcome boost not only for him, but for Ireland too.

Last month it was feared that Ogbene was set to miss out on the November internationals through injury, but he has recovered from his injury in sufficient time.

As a result, it is likely that he will make his mark against Norway and Malta later this month.

For now, he will be hoping to maintain his fitness and continue to find his form with Rotherham United before then. Next up for Ogbene and Rotherham is a home tie against Norwich City.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chiedozie ogbene, Rotherham United