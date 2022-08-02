Chelsea’s big concern heading into the Premier League season & why it could prove costly

Chelsea head into the new Premier League season with a point to prove.

After a summer of turmoil and uncertainty, Chelsea begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign on Saturday evening away to Everton.

Plenty has changed around Stamford Bridge over the last couple of months in the wake of Roman Abramovich’s exit from the club, with American owner Todd Boehly coming in.

However, the Blues’ off-season business has been far from straight-forward, and does leave them slightly exposed ahead of the new season.

Chelsea’s lack of defensive depth?

Since the Blues’ final league game of the season, a raft of big-names have left Stamford Bridge, especially in the defensive positions of the team.

Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen both departed at the end of their contracts, joining Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

And yes, they have brought in Kalidou Koulibaly as an ample replacement, but they have lost a leader in Rüdiger, and it remains to be seen if the former Napoli defender can make up for that loss.

Also, Christensen has left the club, and add that with an ageing Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva, Thomas Tuchel’s side look woefully exposed ahead of the new season.

Granted, Marc Cucurella may be coming in, and there are strong suggestions claiming that Wesley Fofana may be doing the same, but the Blues’ defence arguably looks weaker than it did last year.

That same defence just about fell into the Champions League places after a dismal end to the season.

The striking conundrum.

Also, this summer has seen Chelsea part ways with record-signing Romelu Lukaku on a loan deal.

Lukaku re-joined the Blues just 12 months ago, but has failed to fire since his injury sustained in October 2021 versus Malmö FF of Sweden.

Saying that, his departure was far from unexpected, but Chelsea are still one striker light, even if Armando Broja can plug the gap to an extent.

Adding insult to injury, Timo Werner also looks as if he is on way out of the club, with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig linked. Newcastle United have also been touted as a possible destination for the German international.

Yes, the arrival of Raheem Sterling may help in terms of their attacking output, but it is unlikely that he can be that 20 goal a season forward that most sides crave.

What next for Chelsea?

With all of that in mind, it is fair to suggest that Chelsea’s position in the top-four is under threat.

Arsenal have strengthened this summer, as have London rivals Spurs, with the former just missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

And should the Blues miss out on the top-four, it is entirely plausible that Tuchel may pay with his job.

Chelsea have plenty to do this season to silence the doubts surrounding their off-season, and they may do before the end of the summer transfer window.

But the warning signs are there, just as they were there before the start of their ill-fated 2015/16 campaign.

