Chelsea reportedly ‘consider’ move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target of Premier League side Chelsea, just days after the Portuguese international asked to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 37, enjoyed an impressive individual season with United last term, but was part of a side that struggled throughout most of the season.

The Red Devils missed out on Champions League football as a result, and will now be playing in the Europa League.

And according to a report in The Times, Ronaldo has since asked to leave United after a dismal campaign on the collective front.

The request was reportedly sparked by Ronaldo’s ambition to continue winning trophies at club level, something that he believes is not possible at Old Trafford.

Now, the Athletic are reporting that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and his Clearlake consortium are interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo amid the forward informing #MUFC he wants to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer arrives, The Athletic understands. More from @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/zxo91vcS2A — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) July 4, 2022

News of this comes as United confirmed earlier today that Ronaldo was set to miss out on training due to ‘family reasons’.

Should Ronaldo join the Blues ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League season, it would signal a change in the club’s recruitment policy.

Under new owners, Chelsea have yet to officially unveil a new signing, but are reportedly close to landing a number of their transfer targets.

In his last Premier League game against Chelsea, Ronaldo scored for United in a 1-1 draw, as the Red Devils brought an end to their home league campaign after being heavily outplayed by Thomas Tuchel’s side.

“Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo in that Chelsea team, he’d score 50 goals!” 👀 pic.twitter.com/FFPreMA6oJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 29, 2022

Chelsea begin their Premier League season away to Everton on August 5th, before they then take on Spurs at home a week later.

