Chelsea issued with pre-season warning despite Raheem Sterling arrival

A worrying pre-season for Chelsea.

Chelsea have endured a challenging pre-season this summer, with a raft of departures threatening to derail their season before it gets going.

A heavy pre-season loss against Arsenal meant that the Blues departed the United States with a sour taste in their mouth, with manager Thomas Tuchel left to pick up the pieces from a difficult spell.

And speaking ahead of the upcoming season, Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Raheem Sterling‘s arrival from Manchester City won’t be enough if Chelsea want to close the gap on the Premier League’s top-two.

“Raheem Sterling will improve them, but will he improve them enough..?”

“Chelsea are also losing defenders and they’re still trying to get players in through the door,” he explained when speaking to Paddy Power.

“Looking at what they have, they just look like they’re a counter attacking team, and that’s the way that Thomas Tuchel wants to play but I was surprised by the way they fell away at the end of the season, I really was.

“Romelu Lukaku just didn’t work out and I felt sorry for him to be honest because he needed the ball in from wide areas. Chelsea didn’t play that way.

“Raheem Sterling will improve them, but will he improve them enough to get closer to Man City and Liverpool? Not for me, not yet.”

Chelsea’s troubles.

While a number of big-name players have departed Stamford Bridge this summer, their options have been bolstered somewhat following the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Serie A giants Napoli.

But there are concerns surrounding their squad depth, with that being left exposed over the last few weeks with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante unable to travel to the US due to their Covid-19 vaccination status.

Tuchel has been keen to stress that he is still moulding his squad ahead of the new season, but time is running out for the Champions League-winning boss to get things right.

