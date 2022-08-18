Championship boss reveals how close he was to signing Ireland U21 star Will Smallbone

A close call.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed that he was close to signing Ireland U21 international Will Smallbone on loan for the 2022/23 Championship season.

Smallbone’s short-term future was the subject of intense scrutiny over the summer months after his impressive spell on international duty with Ireland’s U21s, with Nottingham Forest reportedly linked with a move for his services.

However, it was Stoke City who were able to land Smallbone on loan from the Saints, but it was not without a fight from the Millers.

“We desperately tried to get Will Smallbone from Southampton…”

Warne, who has already recruited Chiedozie Ogbene, JJ Kayode and Georgie Kelly at the club made an attempt to add yet another Irish name to his ranks, but was denied the opportunity to do so.

“We desperately tried to get Will Smallbone from Southampton and they were really convinced and wanted him to come here,” he told the Southern Daily Echo earlier this week.

“But his agent and himself decided to go to Stoke and I am not sure if he has played there much or not, but it is the player’s choice.”

Since joining the Potters, Smallbone has already established himself as a key man in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI this season as he impresses his new boss.

“But fundamentally, it is not the club that really decides what clubs they go to, it is the players and the agents,” Warne added. “Until we can break that barrier, we might be limited.

“We are doing everything we can to make our club as attractive as we can.”

Smallbone, 22, however does have a busy few weeks in store, with his club and international exploits set to ramp up.

Next month, the Ireland U21s face Israel in a crucial European Championship play-off, with a place in the tournament on offer for the victors.

