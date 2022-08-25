Champions League Draw in full: Premier League sides learn fate

The Champions League Draw has been made.

Uefa have confirmed the details for the Champions League group stages for the 2022/23 season, with Premier League sides learning their fate.

The Champions League final will take place in Istanbul in 2o23, with European football’s premier competition set to come to a later than usual close on June 10, 2023.

And in the draw, Uefa have confirmed the make-up of all eight groups, with a number of mouth-watering ties in store for teams in each group.

Premier League sides learn their fate.

Last season, Real Madrid claimed the Champions League title following their 1-0 final win against Liverpool at the Stade de France,

In a final marred by off-field controversy, Carlo Ancelotti’s side stifled the threat posed by Liverpool in the game – with Vinicius Junior’s goal proving to be enough to win the game.

They were drawn in Group F, with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Glaswegian giants Celtic – with Ange Postecoglou’s side handed a daunting draw upon their return to the Champions League group stages.

2022 runners-up Liverpool were drawn in a group with Dutch giants Ajax. They were also paired with Napoli and Rangers.

Tottenham Hotspur also received a relatively favourable group alongside Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, with Antonio Conte’s side also paired alongside Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Premier League champions Man City were drawn in a group including Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen. Meanwhile, 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea were placed in a grouping that included AC Milan, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Champions League Group Stage Draw in full:

Group A: Ajax; Liverpool; Napoli; Rangers.

Group B: Porto; Atletico Madrid; Bayer Leverkusen; Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich; Barcelona; Inter Milan; Viktoria Plzen.

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt; Tottenham Hostpur; Sporting Lisbon; Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan; Chelsea; RB Salzburg; Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid; RB Leipzig; Shakhtar Donetsk; Celtic.

Group G: Man City; Sevilla; Borussia Dortmund; FC Copenhagen.

Group H: PSG; Juventus; Benfica; Maccabi Haifa.

