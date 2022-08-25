Close sidebar

Champions League Draw in full: Premier League sides learn fate

by Andrew Dempsey
Champions League

The Champions League Draw has been made.

Uefa have confirmed the details for the Champions League group stages for the 2022/23 season, with Premier League sides learning their fate.

The Champions League final will take place in Istanbul in 2o23, with European football’s premier competition set to come to a later than usual close on June 10, 2023.

And in the draw, Uefa have confirmed the make-up of all eight groups, with a number of mouth-watering ties in store for teams in each group.

Premier League sides learn their fate.

Last season, Real Madrid claimed the Champions League title following their 1-0 final win against Liverpool at the Stade de France,

In a final marred by off-field controversy, Carlo Ancelotti’s side stifled the threat posed by Liverpool in the game – with Vinicius Junior’s goal proving to be enough to win the game.

toni kroos carlo ancelotti

They were drawn in Group F, with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Glaswegian giants Celtic – with Ange Postecoglou’s side handed a daunting draw upon their return to the Champions League group stages.

2022 runners-up Liverpool were drawn in a group with Dutch giants Ajax. They were also paired with Napoli and Rangers.

Tottenham Hotspur also received a relatively favourable group alongside Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, with Antonio Conte’s side also paired alongside Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Premier League champions Man City were drawn in a group including Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen. Meanwhile, 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea were placed in a grouping that included AC Milan, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Real Madrid transfer targets

Champions League Group Stage Draw in full:

Group A: Ajax; Liverpool; Napoli; Rangers.

Group B: Porto; Atletico Madrid; Bayer Leverkusen; Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich; Barcelona; Inter Milan; Viktoria Plzen.

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt; Tottenham Hostpur; Sporting Lisbon; Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan; Chelsea; RB Salzburg; Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid; RB Leipzig; Shakhtar Donetsk; Celtic.

Group G: Man City; Sevilla; Borussia Dortmund; FC Copenhagen.

zack steffen man city champions league

Group H: PSG; Juventus; Benfica; Maccabi Haifa.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About:

Related posts

Mark Travers hails Gavin Bazunu after Premier League start

Man United miss out on Bundesliga target after strong interest

Ben Foster on why he feels for Harry Maguire