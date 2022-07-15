World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas set to link up with Ireland U21 star at Serie B side

A surprising move.

Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan is set to link up with a World Cup winner at Serie B side Como 1907, after he completed his move to the club earlier this month.

Kerrigan, 22, is set to become a teammate of former Spain World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas at the ambitious Serie B side who came 13th last season.

Under new ownership, the glamorous Northern Italian club have enjoyed a notable rise in recent seasons, and have added some familiar names to their ranks.

Cesc Fabregas.

Former Chelsea hero Dennis Wise is acting as the club’s sporting director, with former Waterford boss Marc Bircham now a first-team coach at the club.

St Patrick’s Athletic loanee Adam O’Reilly has also been linked with a move to the club after impressing in the League of Ireland Premier Division this season.

And while they may have looked to Ireland to bring in some new talent, they are now looking like they have brought a more well-known name to the club.

Cesc Fabregas is set to join Italian second division team Como on a free transfer! Full agreement in place on a free deal, final details to be sorted out soon 🇪🇸 @DiMarzio #transfers Contract will be valid until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/QlTNA6dHGZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

Fabregas, formerly of Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona is reportedly on the verge of penning a deal with the club.

That is according to transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano who broke the news on Thursday evening.

Como 1907.

Fabregas’ impending move to Como comes amid rising Irish influence in the Italian footballing pyramid.

On Wednesday evening, Aaron Connolly put pen to paper on a one-year loan with recently relegated Venezia. Meanwhile, Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah have also begun life with Udinese in Serie A over the last few weeks.

Cathal Heffernan has also put pen to paper on a permanent deal with AC Milan, while Kevin Zefi is currently with Heffernan’s cross-town foes Inter Milan.

