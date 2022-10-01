Cesc Fabregas stresses importance of Arsenal’s crucial Spurs win

A statement of intent.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas stressed the importance of Arsenal’s 3-1 Premier League win at home to Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

After falling to defeat against Man United just before the international break, Arsenal needed a statement win to get their season back on track, and they did.

After a keenly-contested first-half, the Gunners blitzed their bitter north London rivals in the second-half to run out as easy winners in the end.

“[In] the second half, Arsenal have been very brave but they managed the game really well…”

And speaking on BT Sport after the game, Fabregas stressed the importance of the win for Arsenal.

“We were mentioning it before,” Fabregas explained when speaking after the game. “Step by step, you see a team that is improving, especially with maturity.

What a way to open the scoring!! 😲 Thomas Partey makes it 1-0 to Arsenal with a gorgeous finish after 20 minutes!😎 pic.twitter.com/d07hkTU6hh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2022

“[In] the second half, Arsenal have been very brave but they managed the game really well. I heard Martin [Keown] saying that they need to keep going and attacking and attacking but they did it in a really smart way.

“They moved the ball side to side and made them tired. They found the right spaces to find an out there. So [I’m] really happy and it is very positive.

“And for the message that Mikel [Arteta] is trying to put into the team, you need to win these big games. They lost at Man United and stuff like that.

3⃣ – 1⃣ Granit Xhaka gives Arsenal a two-goal cushion with this beautifully worked goal… 😎 pic.twitter.com/quYCrBVxPK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2022

“So to win a big game like this will bring full confidence to the team.”

Arsenal’s Premier League start.

Crucially, the win sends Arsenal further clear at the top of the Premier League table after their encouraging start.

The Gunners have won seven of their eight Premier League games, with their sole defeat coming against Man United at Old Trafford.

Next up, Arsenal face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, before they then host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Spurs