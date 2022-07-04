Ex-Celtic youngster makes Cork City switch permanent

Barry Coffey is staying at Cork City.

Former Ireland U19 international Barry Coffey has put pen to paper on a permanent deal with League of Ireland First Division side Cork City.

The move brings an end to the uncertainty surrounding his short-term future, with First Division rivals Galway United previously linked with a swoop for the talented attacking midfielder.

But he has penned a permanent deal at Cork City until the end of the season, after previously being on loan at the club from Celtic.

“I want to finish what we started..”

So far this season, Coffey has been part of a Cork City side that are top of the First Division, and are in pole position to secure a return to the Premier Division.

“I am delighted to be back,” 21-year-old Coffey said after penning his new deal. “I came in last summer on loan and really enjoyed my time here. We have been building over the time and I want to finish what we started.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚! ✍🏼 We are delighted to announce that Barry Coffey has signed with the club until the end of the season, following the conclusion of his loan spell! 📰 – https://t.co/bBSBunEt0h#CCFC84 | #WeAreCity pic.twitter.com/W26sS53AJA — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) July 4, 2022

“I want to try and chip in with goals and assists between now and the end of the season – to show people what I can do.

“We have a big second half of the season ahead of us and I really want to do well for the team and the supporters. We have put a lot of work in over the year that I have been here, so we want to continue that and finish the job we started.”

Barry Coffey.

Coffey’s permanent switch to Cork City brings an end to his stint in Glasgow at Celtic Park, where he struggled to make any sort of an imprint on the Bhoys’ first-team squad.

But he will now be hoping that he can kick on with the Rebel Army, by leading them back to the Premier Division.

