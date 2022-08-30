Celtic v Rangers: How to watch the first Old Firm game of the season in Ireland

The two Glasgow foes renew their age-old rivalry on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s imperious-looking Celtic take on bitter foes Rangers this weekend, in the first Old Firm showdown of the season between the two sides.

Celtic come into the game off the back of a rip-roaring start to the season, with their recent 9-0 demolition of Dundee United setting them up nicely ahead of Saturday’s encounter at Celtic Park.

However, they do face a Rangers side who have looked similarly impressive this season – with the Gers reaching the Champions League Group Stages after coming through a two-legged tie against PSV.

Saying that, form often goes out the window in Celtic v Rangers games, and we have you covered if you plan on watching the game on TV in Ireland.

Celtic v Rangers: What channel is it on?

The match will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football this weekend, live from Celtic Park.

Coverage of the game begins at 11.30am on both channels. On Sky Sports Main Event, the game will stop its broadcast at 2.45pm, while Sky Sports Football will maintain its live coverage until 3pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for the first Old Firm showdown of the season between Celtic and Rangers is pencilled in for a 12pm start on Saturday.

The game is sold-out, with less than 1,000 Rangers supporters expected at Celtic Park on Saturday lunchtime – as a ticketing war between the two clubs continues.

Celtic v Rangers: What is at stake?

Plenty.

Not only are local bragging rights at stake in the first Old Firm Derby of the 2022/23 league season, the shape of the season is at stake as well.

Last season, Celtic enjoyed most of the success in the league games between the two clubs – leading to their league title success at the end of the season.

Saying that, the Gers are unbeaten in their last two games against the Bhoys – drawing at Celtic Park and then defeating Postecoglou’s side in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April and May.

However, while it is still early on in the season, both teams will be looking to lay down a significant marker for the campaign ahead

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

