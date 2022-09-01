Incoming Celtic signing may pave way for James McCarthy’s exit

James McCarthy’s difficult time at Celtic Park may be coming to an end.

James McCarthy‘s unhappy spell at Celtic Park may be coming to an end, with the exiled Ireland international linked with a move away from the club.

McCarthy joined the Bhoys last summer, but has struggled to force his way into Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI through a lack of form and injury issues.

And according to a report in Scotland, it has since emerged that he may be on his way out of the club for pastures new.

Celtic looking to add to their ranks.

With the transfer deadline in Scotland closing imminently, Celtic are set to complete a deal for Danish defensive midfielder Oliver Abildgaard from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan.

Football Scotland are reporting that a deal to bring the midfielder is on the verge of completion, leaving McCarthy in a further predicament at his boyhood club.

Already well down in the pecking order at Celtic Park, McCarthy has been linked with a move away from the club all summer – although no club has been specifically linked with a move for his services.

But in the same report, it claims that Celtic are keen to move McCarthy on from the club, alongside Mikey Johnston, Liam Shaw and Scott Robertson.

James McCarthy.

For McCarthy however, a possible move would bring an end to his difficult spell back at the club.

Also, it would signal another Irish departure from the club, with Johnny Kenny and Liam Scales leaving the Bhoys on loan for the 2022/23 league season.

Kenny has joined Queen’s Park, while Scales has linked up on loan with Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen, where he is impressing at Pittodrie so far.

“It’s nice to be properly involved, it’s going well and I’m enjoying it,” Scales said last week on his move to Celtic’s top-flight rivals. “I have settled in well and Aberdeen is a nice place.

“When you are just coming up here for trips to play football, all you see is the hotel room and the stadium. Now I have seen more of Aberdeen, it’s a good city and I have settled here. Have I had any feedback from Celtic?

“No, I haven’t. I haven’t thought about the long-term, not really.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, james mccarthy