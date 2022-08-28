Celtic boss offers verdict on Dundee United demolition job

A record-equalling away win for Celtic.

Celtic claimed a remarkable 9-0 Scottish top-flight league win away to Dundee United on Sunday afternoon, as Ange Postecoglou’s side showed their class at Tannadice.

Two hat-tricks for Kyogo and Liel Abada set the Bhoys on their way to a sensational win, while Jota, Carl Starfelt and Josip Juranovic added the gloss to the rout.

For Dundee United, the win comes at a difficult time, and they have now shipped 23 goals in their last four games under newly-appointed boss Jack Ross.

Speaking after the game, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou lauded his side’s efforts at Tannadice – as they dealt their hosts a heavy beating on their home patch.

“It’s fair to say that the boys were great,” Postecogolou said after the game when speaking to Sky Sports. “They stayed really disciplined and focused.

“We knew that United were going through a tough spell and for us it was really important that we set our stall out really early and put them under pressure.

“In the end we just worse them down and the quality of our goals were pretty good.”

He then added: “Kyogo was great, he has been great since he came. He has been such an important part of what we do. It’s not just about his goals – it’s the way he presses his opponents.

“It’s not just his goals, but it is overall work-rate. To be fair, all of our strikers work awfully hard.”

Joy for Celtic.

Heading into the second-half, Celtic took a 4-0 lead into the break – with Kyogo Furuhashi’s hat-trick all but ending the game as a contest.

However, the second period of the game showed no let-up from the Bhoys, with Abada grabbing his own hat-trick to condemn Dundee United to yet another big loss.

Premier League target Josip Juranovic also got in on the act with a goal of his own – with Carl Starfelt then rounding off the win in the 81st minute of the game.

