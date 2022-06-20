‘Words can’t describe how I feel about it’ – Cathal Heffernan makes AC Milan switch permanent

A big move is set to be formalised.

Cathal Heffernan’s move to Serie A giants AC Milan has been confirmed, after his initial loan stint at the club came to a close.

Heffernan, 17, departed Cork City in January to join the Rossoneri, with the Italian giants possessing a buy option in the Corkonian’s contract.

And according to Cork City, the deal is now confirmed – with the Leesiders issuing a statement on Monday afternoon saying that.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about it, it just suits me to the ground..”

Initially, the news was all but confirmed on the Rebel Army’s YouTube account during the Jerry Harris Tribute Match, with his father Rob explaining the news.

Following the news being revealed, Cathal then took to the microphone for a brief spell, expressing his excitement at his Italian opportunity.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about it, it just suits me to the ground,” he said. “The culture, the weather, everything, I just love it.

“Since I have got over there I have just loved every second of it and I don’t take any day for granted. I just keep working hard and getting better every day.”

He added: “It was difficult at the start – the first two weeks were hard – but once I adapted it became second nature.

“To be honest I don’t actually know the exact date yet but we just got sent a pre-pre-season programme there so I will probably do that for the next few weeks.

“I’ll probably have another month at home and then in the middle of July I will go back.”

Cathal Heffernan.

So far at AC Milan, Heffernan has impressed at the club after joining the club earlier this year.

Already, the 17-year-old defender has trained with the club’s first-team squad, as manager Stefano Pioli led his side to a Scudetto.

In making the move official, Heffernan will now join Festy Ebosele, James Abankwah and Kevin Zefi in the Serie A next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ac milan, Cathal Heffernan, cork city